Packers already preparing for Rams QB Goff

Jared Goff #16 of the Los Angeles Rams looks to pass against the Seattle Seahawks during the first quarter in an NFC Wild Card game at Lumen Field on January 09, 2021 in Seattle, Washington. (Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

(WFRV) – Rams head coach Sean McVay announced Jared Goff will get the start on Saturday against the Packers at Lambeau Field. That’s not much of a surprise for the Packers, who were already preparing for Goff.

“Certainly, I think we were preparing for Jared all week. So, it doesn’t change too much,” said Packers head coach Matt LaFleur.

LaFleur is quite familiar with the Rams signal call from his time working in Los Angeles as the offensive coordinator. Back then Goff had one of his best years in the league. This year has not been a banner season, but LaFleur is mindful of how the Goff can hurt a defense.

“I think a lot of quarterbacks go through that. Certainly, it truly takes everybody around you as well, and they’ve dealt with a rash of injuries, losing big Whit ( tackle Andrew Whitworth) for a while that certainly doesn’t help the case. I know Jared, I know how tough he is, how resilient he is. I saw it when he didn’t have a whole lot of success that first year, and then just how tough-minded he is, and the way he attacks it,” said LaFleur.

It probably shouldn’t be much of a surprise either that Los Angeles will have their original starter for Saturday’s game. Goff was able to finish last week’s game against the Seahawks, and was a full participant in practice all week.

“What I learned, as much as anything, was his ability to handle a difficult thing where ‘hey I’m going to do everything in my power to get ready to help my teammates incase they need me,’ and it just so happens that that we did. I think it’s a credit to who he is as a man, that he can be able to step in, do what he did, and now this week has presented an opportunity for him to build on last week,” said Rams head coach Sean McVay.

