Packers’ Barry says ‘scars’ from prior stops made him better

by: STEVE MEGARGEE AP Sports Writer

FILE – In this Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019, file photo, Los Angeles Rams’ Joe Barry watches before an NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys in Arlington, Texa,. Green Bay Packers defensive coordinator Jon Barry understands the questions about his track record. Barry has been a defensive coordinator twice before with Detroit and Washington, and his defenses ranked near or at the bottom of the league in many statistical categories. He followed that up with a successful four-year stint as the Los Angeles Rams’ linebackers coach. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth, File)

Green Bay Packers defensive coordinator Joe Barry understands the questions about his track record. Barry had porous defenses in his two previous stints as a coordinator with Detroit and Washington. He followed that up with a successful four-year stint as the Los Angeles Rams’ linebackers coach. He believes the lessons from Detroit and Washington will help this time. Packers coach Matt LaFleur worked with Barry as a Rams assistant in 2017. The Packers announced less than a week after their NFC championship game loss to Tampa Bay that Mike Pettine wouldn’t be back for a fourth season as defensive coordinator.

