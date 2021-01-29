Packers defensive coordinator Mike Pettine will not return

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Packers announce defensive coordinator Mike Pettine will not return for the 2021 season. It was first reported by Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network.

#Packers DC Mike Pettine’s contract is expiring and he will not return in 2021, source said. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) January 29, 2021

Pettine decided not to sign a contract extension at the end of last season, where his defense was walloped in the ground game against the 49ers in the NFC Championship game.

“We want to thank Mike for his commitment to the Packers for the last three seasons. He was an important part of our success. As a first-time head coach, he was also an invaluable resource for us during our time together,” said LaFleur. “We wish Mike, Megan, and the rest of their family the best moving forward.”

Pettine was hired by the Packers in January of 2018. Before coming to Green Bay, he was a consultant with the Seattle Seahawks and the head coach of the Cleveland Browns from 2014-2015.

