GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – After not hearing from Packers General Manager Brian Gutekunst for quite some time, he talked Wednesday afternoon at Lambeau Field to reporters with many questions to be answered when it comes to the direction of the team.

Gutekunst made it clear he wouldn’t get into any hypotheticals when it came to players’ futures, quarterback Aaron Rodgers included, but he did make it a point to address how the team move forwards without knowing the status of Rodgers’ decision to return or not.

“Obviously everything around here kind of centers around the quarterback. That’s kind of how we do things, so it’s a big piece. It’s a domino that kind of has to fall before we go down other avenues. It’s important as we go through this and the puzzle pieces we have to make fit. That’s the first one to go”, Gutekunst said.

Even though Rodgers hasn’t made his decision, Gutekunst said the Packers front office has been going through multiple plans – ever since the pandemic – when it comes to the future of the organization. Gutekunst added that they “kind of have it mapped out”.

With the franchise tag window open now until March 8 for NFL teams to use, the Packers know what’s at stake to retain Davante Adams for the long term.

“It’s not something we’d like to do. We certainly would not like to do that if we don’t have to. We’d certainly definitely like to come up with a long-term deal that works for both sides, but again, that’s a hypothetical that a lot of things have to happen before we get to that point”, Gutekunst expressed.

Rodgers has noted in the past that Adams’ decision does weigh into his own, but Gutekunst told reporters today that the front office doesn’t feel any sort of pressure to get a deal done with Adams to ensure Rodgers does return to Titletown.

One of the main storylines regarding the Packers the last calendar year has been the relationship between Rodgers and Gutekunst. Both have expressed the growth they’ve seen and the effort that’s been put into it the relationship in recent months. On Wednesday, Gutekunst added some comments about their current relationship.

“Coming into this season, after everything that had happened last summer, was difficult I think for both Aaron and the organization. I have to give him a lot of credit for the way he came in. I mean, what he gave to our organization and the team this year was impressive and I credit a lot of that to him and the way he came in and our relationship now .. I’m very positive about it”, Gutekunst added.

Last offseason Green Bay traded for former Packers wide receiver Randall Cobb, at the request of Aaron Rodgers. When the Packers quarterbacks coach Luke Getsy moved on this offseason to take an offensive coordinator position with the Chicago Bears, Green Bay re-hired long time coach in the organization Tom Clements as their new quarterbacks coach. Clements, who was retired, was welcomed back in the organization after getting high praise throughout the years from Rodgers. Many thought it might have been a similar move, much like last year’s with Cobb, to make Rodgers happy.

“I wouldn’t characterize it like that. I think it’s an example of how Aaron is part of the conversation of things that do affect his job though”, Gutekunst expressed. “[Clements] is an excellent football coach, whether Aaron was here or not. What he’s accomplished in this league and the way he’s developed quarterbacks is impressive. Aaron’s impact in that decision was part of the conversations that he’s a part of. Would’ve probably been anyway, but we’re excited to have [Clements] back and see kind of how he affects that group.”

If Rodgers does decide that he isn’t going to come back to the organization, the weight of the team will then fall on the Packers 2020 first round draft pick Jordan Love. Love got three real chances of playing time this season coming versus the Saints, Kansas City, and Detroit. Though, he didn’t light up the stat sheet, Gutekunst is happy with his development as a quarterback.

“I thought last spring was a really good period of time for [Love] to have all of the reps to himself and go through. I think obviously during an NFL season, it’s tough as a back up quarterback with the way we do things now a days to develop but at the same time, I thought he made some really good strides. I’m really excited to kind of see where he goes from here. Obviously I’m sure he would’ve liked some things to have been different in the games that he did play, but I thought there were some really positive signs throughout the years — especially in the spring”, said Gutekunst.

If Rodgers does come back to the organization, Gutekunst talked on Wednesday about the team possibly trading Love.

“I’m very doubtful that I would take many of those calls”, Gutekunst said.

With the Packers having salary cap issues, Gutekunst confirmed today that the team restructured Kenny Clark’s contract. With that restructure, it clears up $10.8 million for next season. The Packers now sit just roughly over $40 million over the salary cap heading into next season after that move. Gutekunst said that there will be many more contracts that they restructure along the way.

Looking back at the Packers last season, Gutekunst was very disappointed in how it ended to the 49ers on their home turf. There was much hope the team could go further into the playoffs given their number one seed in the NFC.

“Very disappointed. To accomplish what those guys accomplished, to put ourselves in that position, and to kind of waste that opportunity — that was very difficult to walk away from that game. At the same time, I was very proud of what those guys did in the regular season to put ourselves in that position”, Gutekunst expressed.

One of the reporters asked Gutekunst what the team was missing to push them over the edge and get back to the Super Bowl — something Green Bay hasn’t done in over a decade.

“I don’t know if we’re missing anything. I don’t look at it that way. I just think we have to play better in those moments”, Gutekunst said.

Now the waiting game for Rodgers to make his decision continues. Until that decision happens, it sure seems like there won’t be a lot of movement for the Packers till they figure out if their franchise quarterback for the last 14 seasons will be on board again manning the ship for another year.

“The earlier the better. Depending on what that decision is. Again, we’ve talked about this at length and he’s very well aware of our timeline. So, I’m very hopeful that those things will happen the right way they’re supposed to and I believe they will”, Gutekunst said.

No matter if the Packers retain both Rodgers and Adam, Gutekunst is adamant that they will field a competitive team in 2022.

“We’re going to field a competitive team, regardless. We’re the Green Bay Packers and I think we have a really good football team in front of us. Again, those are elite players and whenever you have elite players you feel good about that. You might have to do things different ways if those hypotheticals come into play. We’ll see where it goes, but I like the nucleus of the foundation of our football team”, Gutekunst said.

