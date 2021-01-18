Packers invite season ticket holders, frontline healthcare workers to NFC Championship game

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) — The Green Bay Packers have announced they are inviting some fans back into Lambeau for Sunday’s game.

The NFC Championship Game, on January 24, will include attendance by Season Ticket Holders as well as invited frontline healthcare workers and first responders.

Season Ticket Holders who opted in this summer will receive ticket information Tuesday via email.

Approximately 6,500 tickets will be available for purchase by Season Ticket Holders who opted in. Seats will be arranged in socially distanced pods for two, four and six tickets. Prices, set by the NFL for playoff games, will range from $215 to $280, based on location.

Tickets will also go on sale through Ticketmaster on Wednesday, January 20th, only. No tickets will be on sale through the Packers’ ticket office.

As was the case for the Divisional game, tickets will not be able to be resold or transferred and all tickets will be mobile.

According to the Green Bay Packers, the team has been guided by healthcare partner Bellin Health and Brown County Public Health to implement protocols inside Lambeau Field. The protocols have been used across the NFL and have been proven to be effective with no local COVID-19 case clusters.