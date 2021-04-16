Packers legend Jerry Kramer talks film depicting his life journey

Sometimes one single moment can change your life. For Jerry Kramer that moment came during a football practice his sophomore year of high school.

“My line coach, a fella named Dusty Kline came by and said, ‘Son, you’re going to be a wail of a football player one day.’ He says, ‘You got big hands, you got big feet, and you’re going to grow into them.’ He grabbed my hand and held in a moment and he dropped it. He then started to leave and he turned and in an enigmatic way he looked at me with a sly smile and he said, ‘You can if you will.”

Those five words would drive Kramer down a path to greatness.

“I started to think about that and I decided I will. I decided I want to. I was going to take a shot, I was going to give it my best and do what I can do to be apart of things. I wanted to be one of the football players, I wanted to be on the team. I wanted to be with the guys. That was probably the main emphatic at the time, was to separate myself from anonymity and be a ball player,” said Kramer.

The film: ‘You Can If You Will: the Jerry Kramer Story,’ highlights the life journey of Kramer from his childhood to NFL Hall of Famer and everything in between.

“I had felt like i’ve had quite a privileged life. I was very lucky. I was very fortunate to be in the right place at the right time and i’ve traveled a long ways to get there. Its just been a fantasy life. The whole thing is just unreal, the whole thing. The opportunities that football opened up. We could go on and on for weeks it seems,” said Kramer.

The film is accompanied by Packer royalty from past to present.

“There have been so many people that have been a part of it. I’m really surprised. I got my quarterbacks. I got Brett (Favre), Aaron (Rodgers), Bart (Starr), and Paul (Hornung) of course. So many of my guys that actually are gone now, several of them. It’s a wonderful piece, it’s a wonderful testament. I am humbled and honored to have these guys say a few words about me,” said Kramer.

Kramer says he hopes the viewers find inspiration to take the leap and live life to the fullest.

“I think the whole world is made for the average person. You know, there is a few geniuses here and there but they’re not the run-of-the-mill on this planet. So, I just want to encourage people to take a shot. To try and give it a chance and plan on working at it. It’s difficult for you but you plan on being there and staying there and getting the job done and you probably will,” said Kramer.

‘You Can If You Will: The Jerry Kramer Story’ will air on Local 3 this Saturday at 8 pm eastern.

