Packers make it official, sign ex-Titan Dennis Kelly

Houston Texans defensive end J.J. Watt (99) is blocked by Tennessee Titans offensive tackle Dennis Kelly (71) during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021, in Houston. (AP Photo/Sam Craft)

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Packers announced the signing of former Tennesse Titans linemen Dennis Kelly.

Kelly was drafted by the Philadelphia Eagles in the fifth round in the 2012 NFL Draft. Kelly played four seasons with the Eagle before being traded to the Titans. Kelly has played the last five seasons for the Titans.

In the 2020 season, Kelly started all 16 regular-season games and helped Derrick Henry lead the NFL in rushing.

Kelly played collegiately at Purdue and is from Chicago Heights, Illinois.

There was no information on the terms of the deal.

The team also recently announced the trade to acquire former Packer Randall Cobb.