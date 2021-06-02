Packers officially sign 2021 first-round draft pick Eric Stokes

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Packers have announced they have officially signed Cornerback Eric Stokes.
Reports say Stokes signed a four-year deal with a fifth year team-option.
The Packers are now left with one player remaining from the 2021 draft class that is unsigned within third-round pick Amari Rodgers.
