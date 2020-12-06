Packers place center Corey Linsley on injured reserve

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Packers announced Saturday afternoon they have placed center Corey Linsley on injured reserve.
Linsley left the game against the Bears with a knee injury and it has since been reported he would be out for 3-5 weeks with a knee sprain.
The Green and Gold also elevated guard Ben Braden and tight end Dominique Dafney from the practice squad to the active roster for gameday.
Latest Stories
- Judge orders forensic exam of county’s election equipment
- Facebook overhauling hate speech algorithms to prioritize anti-Black, anti-LGBTQ comments over anti-white
- Federal judge orders DHS to restore DACA, open new applications
- Kinross man charged with aggravated domestic violence, tampering
- Newberry man arrested on drug charges in Pentland Township