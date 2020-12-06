Packers place center Corey Linsley on injured reserve

NFL

by: MK Burgess

Posted: / Updated:

Green Bay Packers’ Corey Linsley warms up before an NFL football game between the Indianapolis Colts and the Green Bay Packers, Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Packers announced Saturday afternoon they have placed center Corey Linsley on injured reserve.

Linsley left the game against the Bears with a knee injury and it has since been reported he would be out for 3-5 weeks with a knee sprain.

The Green and Gold also elevated guard Ben Braden and tight end Dominique Dafney from the practice squad to the active roster for gameday.

