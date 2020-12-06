Packers place center Corey Linsley on injured reserve

Green Bay Packers’ Corey Linsley warms up before an NFL football game between the Indianapolis Colts and the Green Bay Packers, Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Packers announced Saturday afternoon they have placed center Corey Linsley on injured reserve.

Linsley left the game against the Bears with a knee injury and it has since been reported he would be out for 3-5 weeks with a knee sprain.

The Green and Gold also elevated guard Ben Braden and tight end Dominique Dafney from the practice squad to the active roster for gameday.

