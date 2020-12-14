Packers RB Aaron Jones fires agent, indicating he wants to get PAID

Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (33) breaks away from Detroit Lions free safety Tracy Walker (21) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Duane Burleson)

Green Bay, Wisc. (WJMN) – Green Bay Packers running back, Aaron Jones, has fired his agent according to multiple reports from ESPN and people close to the Packers organization.

The move could signal the Packers standout back could be looking for a huge payday.

Jones, who is in the final year of his rookie deal, could potentially re-set the market at the running back position, after developing into one of the best versatile backs in the league since he was drafted by the Green Bay Packers in the fifth round, 182nd overall, in the 2017 NFL Draft.

Jones signed a 4 year, $2,601,937 contract with the Green Bay Packers, including a $201,937 signing bonus, $201,937 guaranteed, and an average annual salary of $650,484.

Jones has amassed 863 yards on 160 carries this season with 7 TDs. He’s also caught 38 passes for 285 yards and two scores this season.

In his career, Jones has racked up 3,083 yards on 610 attempts, with 35 TD’s on the ground. He’s caught 122 passes for 9878 yards and 6 touchdowns. Clearly outplaying his current deal.

The Packers will have a big decision to make this offseason. Sign Jones to a massive deal that will cripple them financially or move on from him. Green Bay could decide the latter and take their chances with Jamal Williams and 2019 second-round draft pick, A.J. Dillon in 2021.

