Packers’ RB/KR Ervin, DB Greene, DL Winn on injured reserve

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) - Davante Adams continues to shock and amaze, getting to over 1,000 yards receiving with four games still remaining. His quarterback, Aaron Rodgers, reached 400 touchdowns and is the fastest player to ever do it. And the Packers defense looks to be peaking at just the right time.

Looking ahead to the Lions, what are they doing and are they a threat? Plus, how do you fix the dumpster fire that is the Packers special teams and the Detroit defense.. just how bad are they? MK, Marques and Andy break it all down.