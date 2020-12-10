Packers’ RB/KR Ervin, DB Greene, DL Winn on injured reserve

NFL

by: AP

Posted: / Updated:

Green Bay Packers safety Raven Greene (24) celebrates after intercepting a pass against the San Francisco 49ers during the first half of an NFL football game in Santa Clara, Calif., Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)

LATEST SPORTS VIDEO

More The Big Game

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Green Bay Packers running back/kick returner Tyler Ervin, safety Raven Greene and defensive lineman Billy Winn have all gone on injured reserve. The designation means that all three players must miss at least three games. The Packers have four regular-season games remaining. That stretch starts with Sunday’s game at Detroit. All three players were injured during the Packers’ 30-16 victory over the Philadelphia Eagles. Ervin injured his ankle, Greene hurt his shoulder and Winn injured his triceps.

Latest Posts

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Follow Us

WJMN Local 3

SISU

Trending Stories