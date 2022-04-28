GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Packers have made their selection for the 28th pick in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

DT Devonte Wyatt from Georgia is the newest member of the Green and Gold and should add some depth to the defensive line.

Wyatt posted 39 total tackles, 2.5 sacks, and 2 forced fumbles in his senior season as a Georgia Bulldog. He now joins his college teammate LB Quay Walker on the Green Bay Packers.

Devonte Wyatt ran a 4.77 40-yard dash at the 2022 NFL Combine alongside a 29 vertical jump and a 111 broad jump.

The 6’3″ 304lb Georgia native draws comparisons to Houston DT Maliek Collins due to his movement and disruptions. His lateral quickness beats move-blockers to the spot and also possesses an above-average change of direction inside the pocket.

Walker does have some problems when it comes to his length and he also tends to drop his helmet into initial contact but ironing out the problems should be possible for Defensive Line Coach Jerry Montgomery.

“I know they really liked Wyatt early on and if he was there at either pick, the Packers were going to select him,” said quarterback Aaron Rodgers via the Pat McAfee Show.

For the latest details on the 2022 NFL Draft, click here.

Latest Posts