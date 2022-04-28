GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Packers have made their selection for the 22nd pick in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

Linebacker Quay Walker from Georgia is the newest member of the Green and Gold and should add some depth to the linebacker position.

The 6’4″ 240lb Georgia native had 63 total tackles and 1.5 sacks in his senior season and helped lead a star-studded Georgia Bulldogs defense to a national championship.

Walker had a decent combine and posted a 4.52 40-yard dash time alongside a 32 vertical jump and a 122 broad jump. Many scouts praise his ability to play off blocks pretty quickly and Walker can be relied on to consistently hustle away from the ball. A projected second-round pick, the Packers might have reached a little bit for Walker but got the guy they ultimately wanted.

Walker has a few notable weaknesses as he often has some tightness in his hips but should be dependable as he is very disciplined and ready for the next level.

“Obviously fits the bill. He’s a big kid and I’ve heard good things about him,” said quarterback Aaron Rodgers via the Pat McAfee Show on the selection of Quay Walker.

The Packers also have another selection in the first round, with the 28th overall pick.

