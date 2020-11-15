Packers sign LT David Bakhtiari to record deal

FILE – In this Nov. 8, 2015, file photo, Green Bay Packers’ David Bakhtiari (69) gestures on the sidelines against the Carolina Panthers during the first half of an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C. Protecting quarterback Aaron Rodgers will be of the utmost importance for the Green Bay Packers when they face the Chicago Bears and their NFC-best defense on Sunday. The offensive line will be tested by a Bears defense that tripped up the high-octane Los Angeles Rams last week. The protection did hold up last week in the second half of a win over the Falcons last week, with backups playing at both guard spots and right tackle. (AP Photo/Bob Leverone, File)

Green Bay, Wisc. (WJMN) – A win on Sunday over the Jacksonville Jaguars isn’t the only reason why Packers all-pro left tackle, David Bakhtiari, will be celebrating tonight.

The Packers and Bakhtiari have agreed on a 4-year extension worth up to $105.5.

The deal makes him the highest-paid offensive lineman in NFL history. At its base, it’s $23M per year and could reach $23.5M per year.

While talking with the media after the Packers, 24-20, over the Jaguars Bakhtiari said he was speechless and also said he and the organization have been wanting to get a deal done for a while now.

Bakhtiari now has 105 million reasons to celebrate.

“I’m going to drink a lot of beer. It’s going to be a lot of fun,” said Bakhtiari.

Packers head coach Matt LaFleur said he’s believes Bakhtiari has earned every penny.

“Great credit to Dave. He works his tail off. Certainly, he’s a big part of this football team and we’re lucky to have a guy of his caliber (on the team),” said LaFleur.

Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has praised his blind side protector calling him the best left tackle in the league and a future hall of famer.

“I’m really happy for him,” said Rodgers after Sunday’s game.

