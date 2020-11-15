Packers sign LT David Bakhtiari to record deal

Green Bay, Wisc. (WJMN) – A win on Sunday over the Jacksonville Jaguars isn’t the only reason why Packers all-pro left tackle, David Bakhtiari, will be celebrating tonight.
The Packers and Bakhtiari have agreed on a 4-year extension worth up to $105.5.
The deal makes him the highest-paid offensive lineman in NFL history. At its base, it’s $23M per year and could reach $23.5M per year.
While talking with the media after the Packers, 24-20, over the Jaguars Bakhtiari said he was speechless and also said he and the organization have been wanting to get a deal done for a while now.
Bakhtiari now has 105 million reasons to celebrate.
“I’m going to drink a lot of beer. It’s going to be a lot of fun,” said Bakhtiari.
Packers head coach Matt LaFleur said he’s believes Bakhtiari has earned every penny.
“Great credit to Dave. He works his tail off. Certainly, he’s a big part of this football team and we’re lucky to have a guy of his caliber (on the team),” said LaFleur.
Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has praised his blind side protector calling him the best left tackle in the league and a future hall of famer.
“I’m really happy for him,” said Rodgers after Sunday’s game.