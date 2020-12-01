Packers sign WR/KR Tavon Austin, cut Darrius Sheppard

Green Bay, WI (WJMN) – The Green Bay Packers announced they have signed veteran wide receiver and kick return specialist, Tavon Austin. The move followed the announcement that the organization was parting ways with WR/KR Darrius Sheppard who had been struggling with his returning duties.

Austin is in his seventh year in the NFL. He was drafted by the St. Louis Rams in the first round of the 2013 NFL Draft and has amassed 5,263 all-purpose yard and 28 touchdowns. Expect Austin to be used mainly as a weapon in the return game, but don’t be surprised if Matt LaFleur and Co. find ways to get the speedy veteran a couple touches on offense.

Austin can practice as soon as Wednesday. He will be wearing number 16.

