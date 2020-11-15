Packers struggle to put away Jags, get by for 24-20 win

NFL

by: STEVE MEGARGEE AP Sports Writer

Posted: / Updated:

Green Bay Packers’ Aaron Rodgers scrambles during the first half of an NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Mike Roemer)

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Aaron Rodgers threw two touchdown passes and ran for a score as the Green Bay Packers rallied for a 24-20 victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars. Rodgers put the Packers ahead for good with 9:11 left by throwing a 6-yard TD pass to Davante Adams, who had left with an ankle injury earlier in the second half. Rodgers also had a 5-yard touchdown run and a 78-yard scoring strike to Marquez Valdes-Scantling, who caught four passes for a career-high 149 yards. Keelan Cole scored on a franchise-record 91-yard punt return and a 12-yard reception for Jacksonville, which lost its eighth straight.

