Packers wide receiver Davante Adams placed on COVID-19/reserve list

Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams (17) runs the ball after a catch against the Washington Football Team during an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021, in Green Bay, Wis. (Jeff Haynes/AP Images for Panini)

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Packers have placed their star wide receiver, Davante Adams, on the COVID-19/reserve list.

Being placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list is for a player who either tests positive for COVID-19 or who has been in close contact with an infected person or persons. This is coming just hours after the Packers Defensive Coordinator Joe Barry tested positive for COVID-19. The team issued a press release following the transaction.

To be able to play in Thursday’s game, Adams’ must test negative two days in a row. It is unclear if he has tested positive or is just a close contact.

