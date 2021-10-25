Packers wide receiver Davante Adams placed on COVID-19/reserve list

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Packers have placed their star wide receiver, Davante Adams, on the COVID-19/reserve list.
Being placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list is for a player who either tests positive for COVID-19 or who has been in close contact with an infected person or persons. This is coming just hours after the Packers Defensive Coordinator Joe Barry tested positive for COVID-19. The team issued a press release following the transaction.
To be able to play in Thursday’s game, Adams’ must test negative two days in a row. It is unclear if he has tested positive or is just a close contact.
