Pandemic causes Packers’ revenues to plummet by nearly 27%

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Playing home games without spectators because of the pandemic caused the Green Bay Packers’ operating revenues to drop nearly 27% during the most recent fiscal year. The Packers reported $409.8 million in expenses and $371.1 million in revenues. That’s the first time since 2000 the team spent more money than it brought in. The team had a record $506.9 million in revenue a year earlier. Green Bay did not have to pay spectators at Lambeau Field until the playoffs when it had a limited crowd at two games. With full crowds expected this season, the Packers expect revenue to return to pre-pandemic levels.

