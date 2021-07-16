GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Playing home games without spectators because of the pandemic caused the Green Bay Packers’ operating revenues to drop nearly 27% during the most recent fiscal year. The Packers reported $409.8 million in expenses and $371.1 million in revenues. That’s the first time since 2000 the team spent more money than it brought in. The team had a record $506.9 million in revenue a year earlier. Green Bay did not have to pay spectators at Lambeau Field until the playoffs when it had a limited crowd at two games. With full crowds expected this season, the Packers expect revenue to return to pre-pandemic levels.
Latest Posts
- Pandemic causes Packers’ revenues to plummet by nearly 27%
- NFL says it will play Black national anthem at all games in 2021
- Ogunbowale leads WNBA All-Stars over US Olympic team 93-85
- US-Australia basketball game canceled because of protocols
- Better block than LeBron’s? Giannis’ rim denial earns raves