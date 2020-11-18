Panthers say McCaffrey not expected to play against Lions

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Panthers coach Matt Rhule said running back Christian McCaffrey is not expected to play Sunday against the Detroit Lions, a big blow for a Carolina team that is trying to snap a five-game losing streak.While Rhule said it’s unclear when McCaffrey will return, he does expect he will play again this season.”No one knows their body better than Christian,” Rhule said, adding that he expects the 2019 All-Pro will come back when he and his doctors determine that he’s ready.It will be the second straight game McCaffrey has missed because of a shoulder injury and the eighth game he’s missed overall this season.

