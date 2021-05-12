Detroit, Mich. (WJMN) – The Detroit Lions rookie mini-camp will run from May 14th-16th. It gives rookies their first taste of professional football, as they try and get up to speed before the veterans arrive.
Penei Sewell, the Lions first-round draft pick in the year’s NFL draft will not be attending. Sewell recently tested positive for Covid-19, according to a tweet Sewell sent out Wednesday afternoon.
Sewell was drafted 7th overall in the 2021 NFL Draft. He is expected to be a cornerstone for the Lions offensive line as they look to rebuild under a new regime.
Latest Posts
- Penei Sewell says he tested positive for Covid-19, will not report to rookie minicamp
- Packers week one opponent revealed, Bears to play on Sunday night
- Towns, Edwards lead Timberwolves past undermanned Pistons
- 2-time All-Star right-hander Jordan Zimmermann retires
- Spurs’ record-setting 1st half ends Bucks’ streak, 146-125