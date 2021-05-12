Penei Sewell says he tested positive for Covid-19, will not report to rookie minicamp

FILE – In this Dec. 12, 2019, file photo, Oregon’s Penei Sewell poses with Outland Trophy for being the nation’s best interior lineman, in Atlanta. Sewell is a likely first round pick in the NFL Draft, April 29-May 1, 2021, in Cleveland.(AP Photo/John Bazemore, File)

Detroit, Mich. (WJMN) – The Detroit Lions rookie mini-camp will run from May 14th-16th. It gives rookies their first taste of professional football, as they try and get up to speed before the veterans arrive.

Penei Sewell, the Lions first-round draft pick in the year’s NFL draft will not be attending. Sewell recently tested positive for Covid-19, according to a tweet Sewell sent out Wednesday afternoon.

Found out this past weekend I tested positive for COVID. Really wish I was heading to my new home today and able to be at mini-camp with my new teammates and coaches. Look forward to getting out to the D as soon as I’m cleared! — Penei Sewell (@peneisewell58) May 12, 2021

Sewell was drafted 7th overall in the 2021 NFL Draft. He is expected to be a cornerstone for the Lions offensive line as they look to rebuild under a new regime.

