Penei Sewell says he tested positive for Covid-19, will not report to rookie minicamp

Detroit, Mich. (WJMN) – The Detroit Lions rookie mini-camp will run from May 14th-16th. It gives rookies their first taste of professional football, as they try and get up to speed before the veterans arrive.

Penei Sewell, the Lions first-round draft pick in the year’s NFL draft will not be attending. Sewell recently tested positive for Covid-19, according to a tweet Sewell sent out Wednesday afternoon.

Sewell was drafted 7th overall in the 2021 NFL Draft. He is expected to be a cornerstone for the Lions offensive line as they look to rebuild under a new regime.

