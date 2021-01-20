Pro Football Writers name Packers’ Aaron Rodgers MVP

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers pumps his fist after an NFL divisional playoff football game against the Los Angeles Rams Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021, in Green Bay, Wis. The Packers defeated the Rams 32-18 to advance to the NFC championship game. (AP Photo/Mike Roemer)

(WFRV) – The Pro Football Writers of America have named Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers as the 2020 MVP.

It’s the third time Rodgers has received the honor from the PFWA, last being 2011 and 2014, and is now tied with Tom Brady for the second most all-time. Rodgers also went on to win the NFL MVP, which is given out by the Associated Press, each time he previously won the PFWA’s honor.

During the regular season the Leader of the Pack threw for 4, 299 yards, 48 touchdowns, and just five interceptions. Rodgers also broke his own franchise record for touchdown passes in a single season in 2020.

Two other Packers quarterbacks, Bart Starr (1966) and Brett Favre (1996, 1997), have won the PFWA’s MVP Award.

The Pro Football Writers of America also announced Titans running back Derrick Henry as Offensive Player of the Year. Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald was named Defensive Player of the Year.

The Associated Press will announce the MVP award on February 6th.

