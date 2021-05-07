Ragnow planning trip to U.P. after signing a record contract extension

DETROIT, Mich. (WJMN) – Detroit Lions center Frank Ragnow is a very happy man. On Friday, The Detroit Lions made his contract extension official. Ragnow put pen to paper, signing a four-year extension which will give him $13.5 million in new money. He will be under contract until 2026 with the entire deal worth close to $70 million. The contract makes Ragnow the highest-paid center in the entire NFL.

Last year, Ragnow was named to his first Pro Bowl and was a Second-Team AP All-Pro selection.

After signing the lucrative deal, Ragnow was asked what he plan’s to do next. He said he was heading north.

Ragnow said he was planning on heading up to the Upper Peninsula this weekend to take part in a small-mouth bass finishing tournament.

It’s unknown exactly where Ragnow will be heading this weekend in the vast U.P. One thing is for sure, since leaving Arkansas after being drafted by the Lions in 2018, Ragnow has transitioned to the Michigander lifestyle quite nicely.

