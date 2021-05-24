Report: Aaron Rodgers does not report for OTAs

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Aaron Rodgers was not among the group of players who reported for the start of organized team activities (OTAs).
According to ESPN’s Rob Demovsky, Rodgers was not with the group of players who reported to Lambeau Field on Monday.
It has been reported that Rodgers has told some with the team that he does not want to return to Green Bay. However, multiple people from the team have stated they are committed to Rodgers and want him back for the 2021 season.
ESPN’s Adam Schefter also noted that throughout Rodgers’ career he has been a regular participant in the Packers’ offseason program and OTAs.
Rodgers has played his entire 16-year career with the Packers after being drafted by the team in 2005.
According to Spotrac, Rodgers’ contract includes an annual $500,000 workout bonus.