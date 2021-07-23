Report: ‘In a bad place’, Davante Adams & Packers stop extension talks

GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN – JANUARY 12: Davante Adams #17 of the Green Bay Packers runs in a 40-yard touchdown catch against the Seattle Seahawks in the third quarter of the NFC Divisional Playoff game at Lambeau Field on January 12, 2020 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Quinn Harris/Getty Images)

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – It appears that Aaron Rodgers is not the only superstar having some issues with the Green Bay Packers, as Davante Adams has broken off extension talks with the team.

According to NFL.com’s Ian Rapoport, Adams and the Packers have broken off long-term extension talks. Reportedly negotiations are ‘in a bad place’.

Adams previously commented about his own future with the team if Rodgers did not return.

It’s not just Aaron Rodgers: The #Packers and star WR Davante Adams have broken off long-term extension talks. There are no current plans to resume them. The two sides have been negotiating for months, but they are now in a bad place, sources say. First the QB, now the No. 1 WR. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) July 23, 2021

There was no information on how far apart the two sides are.

Local 5 will update this story as more information is released.