Report: ‘In a bad place’, Davante Adams & Packers stop extension talks

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – It appears that Aaron Rodgers is not the only superstar having some issues with the Green Bay Packers, as Davante Adams has broken off extension talks with the team.

According to NFL.com’s Ian Rapoport, Adams and the Packers have broken off long-term extension talks. Reportedly negotiations are ‘in a bad place’.

Adams previously commented about his own future with the team if Rodgers did not return.

There was no information on how far apart the two sides are.

