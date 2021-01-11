Report: Packers sign LT Veldheer off Colts practice squad

Green Bay Packers’ Jared Veldheer (68) and teammates stand on the sideline during the second half of the NFL NFC Championship football game against the San Francisco 49ers Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)

(WFRV) – The Packers have reached a deal with veteran tackle Jared Veldheer off the Colts practice squad, according to a report by ESPN.

Veldheer did play with the Colts for the final regular season game of the regular season, and was on the field for all 79 offensives snaps in Saturday’s playoff game against Buffalo.

Practice squad rules due to the pandemic allow for a veteran player to be added to the practice squad. Veldheer was elevated off the practice squad for those games with the Colts, but according to NFL rules must be signed to the Packers 53 man roster.

That would make Veldheer the first player in NFL history to play for two different teams in the same postseason.

Veldheer spent last year with the Packers, and is familiar with Matt LaFleur’s system and Green Bay’s offense already. The move also adds depth to the Packers offensive line after losing All-Pro tackle David Bakhtiari for the rest of the season due to a knee injury.

