Report: Packers sign running back Aaron Jones to 4-year deal

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The saying goes ‘Run it back.’ Well, that’s what Aaron Jones tweeted out Sunday afternoon. It might have something to do with him staying in Green Bay.

That’s the case according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport on Packers running back Aaron Jones. According to Rapoport, Jones and the Packers have agreed to a 4-year deal worth 48 million dollars.

Source: The #Packers and RB Aaron Jones have a deal. He gets a 4-year deal worth $48M. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 14, 2021

Jones also tweeted out “Let’s run it back” with a picture of him in Lambeau Field.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter also reports that Jones’ agent, Drew Rosenhaus, tells ESPN Jones will get a 13 millio n dollar signing bonus.

Jones finished the 2020 regular season with 9 touchdowns and 1,104 yards. He led the league in touchdowns the year before.

