Report: Packers to release 2020 fifth-round pick Kamal Martin

GREEN BAY, Wis (WFRV) – As the days dwindle to teams getting to their final 53, the Packers make a cut very early. According to Rob Demovsky of ESPN, the Packers are releasing 2020 fifth-round draft pick Kamal Martin.

Martin spent the first six weeks of his rookie season on injured reserve with a knee injury. When he returned, he played in ten games with six starts, recording 23 tackles, 17 solo, three tackles for a loss, a sack, a quarterback hit and a special teams tackle.

Coming into camp this season, however, the Packers moved the inside linebacker to outside linebacker, seemingly trying to find a place for him to fit.

