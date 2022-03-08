GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Aaron Rodgers is now the highest-paid player in NFL history, as he and the Packers reportedly came to terms on a new contract.

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers agreed to a four-year $200 million deal. This deal makes him the highest-paid player in NFL history.

Rodgers is coming off of back-to-back MVP seasons with the Packers. Rapoport says that Rodgers considered the Denver Broncos and retirement but ultimately decided to stay with the team.

Back in late February, Rodgers apparently told Pat McAfee that the rumors that he wanted to be the highest-paid player by a wide margin were ‘categorically false’. The reports at the time suggested that Rodgers wanted $50 million per year.

Rapoport also mentioned that the Packers are now expected to franchise tag Davante Adams.

Local 3 will continue to update this story as more details come out.

