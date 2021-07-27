Report: Rodgers tells those close to him he does plan to play for the Packers

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – According to NFL’s Ian Rapoport and sources, Green Bay Packers Quarterback Aaron Rodgers had indicated he does plan to play for the team this season.
A tweet by Rapoport says that General Manager Brian Gutekunst has said he’s “hopeful” for a positive outcome.
Just last week there were reports that Rodgers had turned down a contract extension that would have made him the highest-paid NFL player.
