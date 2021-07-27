Report: Rodgers tells those close to him he does plan to play for the Packers

Green Bay Packers’ Aaron Rodgers out runs New Orleans Saints’ Jabari Greer during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 30, 2012, in Green Bay, Wis. Green Bay won 28-27.(AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps)

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – According to NFL’s Ian Rapoport and sources, Green Bay Packers Quarterback Aaron Rodgers had indicated he does plan to play for the team this season.

#Packers QB Aaron Rodgers has indicated to people close to him that he does plan to play for GB this season, sources say. That is the expectation. Many factors at play, but with GM Brian Gutekunst saying he is “hopeful” for a positive outcome, there is a glimmer of optimism. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) July 26, 2021

A tweet by Rapoport says that General Manager Brian Gutekunst has said he’s “hopeful” for a positive outcome.

Just last week there were reports that Rodgers had turned down a contract extension that would have made him the highest-paid NFL player.