Saints WR Michael Thomas out for the season

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – JANUARY 05: Michael Thomas #13 of the New Orleans Saints warms up during the NFC Wild Card Playoff game against the Minnesota Vikings at Mercedes Benz Superdome on January 05, 2020 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The New Orleans Saints will have to finish the remainder of the season without one of their best players.

Wednesday morning, Michael Thomas said recovery from the ankle injury that has kept him off the field this season, will now keep him out for the rest of the season.

Earlier this week Saints Coach Sean Payton said quarterback Jameis Winston will be out for the remainder of the season after he was injured in the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The Saints are 5-2 this season and face the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday in the Superdome.