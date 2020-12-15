Spielman joining Lions to help with GM, coach searches

NFL

by: AP

Posted: / Updated:

COURTESY: DETROIT LIONS

LATEST SPORTS VIDEO

More The Big Game

ALLEN PARK, Mich. (AP) — Former linebacker Chris Spielman is joining the Detroit Lions as a special assistant. The Lions announced that Spielman will report to president and CEO Rod Wood and participate in interviews for the team’s general manager and coaching vacancies. Detroit fired GM Bob Quinn and coach Matt Patricia earlier this season. The Lions also announced that Hall of Fame running back Barry Sanders, former Michigan State athletic director Mark Hollis and former Arizona Cardinals GM Rod Graves will serve as advisors for the team’s searches.

Latest Posts

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Follow Us

WJMN Local 3

SISU

Trending Stories