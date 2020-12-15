Spielman joining Lions to help with GM, coach searches
ALLEN PARK, Mich. (AP) — Former linebacker Chris Spielman is joining the Detroit Lions as a special assistant. The Lions announced that Spielman will report to president and CEO Rod Wood and participate in interviews for the team’s general manager and coaching vacancies. Detroit fired GM Bob Quinn and coach Matt Patricia earlier this season. The Lions also announced that Hall of Fame running back Barry Sanders, former Michigan State athletic director Mark Hollis and former Arizona Cardinals GM Rod Graves will serve as advisors for the team’s searches.