Stafford era in Detroit likely coming to an end this offseason

Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford throws during the first half of an NFL football gameagainst the Minnesota Vikings, Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Duane Burleson)

Detroit, Mich. (WJMN) – Several NFL insiders are reporting that the Detroit Lions and quarterback Matthew Stafford have agreed to mutually part ways this off season. The Lions will begin fielding trade offers for Stafford.

Sources: The #Lions and Matthew Stafford have mutually agreed to part ways this offseason and the team will begin exploring trade options in the coming weeks for their star QB.https://t.co/zT00sOGb8Q — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) January 23, 2021

And this from Detroit: pic.twitter.com/M0L46PzCw2 — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 23, 2021

The Lions drafted Matthew Stafford out of the University of Georgia with the number one overall pick in the 2009 NFL Draft.

Stafford played in 16 games in 2020 throwing 4.084 passing yards, 26 touchdowns and 10 interceptions.

In his career, Stafford has played in 165 games for Detroit and has thrown for 45,109 passing yards and 144 total touchdowns.

Just last week the Lions introduced Brad Holmes as their new general manager and Dan Campbell was hired as their new head coach. The new regime will have a chance to begin their tenure with a new quarterback under center.

Latest Posts