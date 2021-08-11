Training Camp Report: Rodgers rests, Packers hold short practice

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Quarterback Aaron Rodgers sat out as the Packers held a short practice for their third straight day on the field.

Injury Report

Don’t worry too much about the leader of the Pack. Both QB Aaron Rodgers, LB Preston Smith, and TE Marcedes Lewis all sat out for a scheduled day off for the veterans.

Pass rusher Rashan Gary was out on Wednesday due to a groin issue. Yesterday he was able to practice but sat out the 1-on-1 drill work.

LB Za’Darius Smith appears to be getting closer to a return from the non-football injury list after working with the rehab group outside during practice.

News and Notes

Jordan Love got the reps with the first team with Rodgers taking his scheduled day off. That work will help get ready for what should be Love’s first NFL game action on Saturday against the Houston Texans. Head coach Matt LaFleur said recently Rodgers will likely sit out all three preseason games.

The Packers practice was light for the most part at just over an hour, and at a walk-through pace.

They said it

Head coach Matt LaFleur on the return of preseason games versus last year’s training camp: “I definitely think there’s pros and cons to each, because last year it was really nice to get into a rhythm where we basically practiced three days in a row, and then we take a day off. Then you get back into that rhythm. Then we had those mock games that we would do in the stadium, but I do think there’s so many benefits with the preseason games where those guys are seeing different looks for the first time. These guys get sick of hitting each other. There’s good and bad to both.”

Wide receiver Reggie Begelton on connection with Jordan Love: “Just him being able to get the reps, and seeing the different styles of receivers he has. He’s getting more comfortable with the way that each of us runs routes. Not everybody runs the routes the same way, everybody has their little quirks. That’s what makes you the type of receiver that you are. He’s starting to learn what kind of receivers we are, and he expects us to be able to do our job and get open, and we’ll be in that space.”

Ty Summers says ST coach Drayton brings a different kind of energy and pushes the players to be better each and every day.



“That guy is wired. He’s never tired and if he is, he hides it really well.” #Packers — MK Burgess (@MK_Burgess) August 11, 2021

Linebacker Oren Burks on new special teams coordinator Maurice Drayton: “I think he’s just being accountable for what’s happened in the past and challenging us. For the guys that have struggled on special teams, me, Ty Summers, a couple other guys, he’s really challenged us to step up as players, leaders to really help bring guys along as we’re getting into this.”