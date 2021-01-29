Video of Packers QB Aaron Rodgers riding in the back of a pickup with beer going viral

A video of Packers quarterback, Aaron Rodgers is gaining a lot of attention online. The video shows Rodgers riding in the back of teammate David Bahktiari’s pickup holding a case of Bud Light. (VIA: @TundraTalk)

The video began going viral online after Pat McAfee played it on his popular online show, Friday.

Rodgers confirmed that it was indeed him in the back of the truck in the video. He says the beer belonged to Bahktiari.

