Video of Packers QB Aaron Rodgers riding in the back of a pickup with beer going viral

A video of Packers quarterback, Aaron Rodgers is gaining a lot of attention online. The video shows Rodgers riding in the back of teammate David Bahktiari’s pickup holding a case of Bud Light. (VIA: @TundraTalk)

This video of Aaron Rodgers riding in the back of a teammate’s truck this past season with a case of BudLight is the BEST VIDEO ON PLANET EARTH. pic.twitter.com/Svq4naX1Ld — TundraTalk (@TalkTundra) January 29, 2021

The video began going viral online after Pat McAfee played it on his popular online show, Friday.

Friend of the show @AaronRodgers12 was chilling in the back of a pickup on the way back from practice with a case of cold ones #PatMcAfeeShowLIVE pic.twitter.com/NtHnMslaaz — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) January 29, 2021

Rodgers confirmed that it was indeed him in the back of the truck in the video. He says the beer belonged to Bahktiari.

