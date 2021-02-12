VIDEO: Tom Flores receives word he is headed to NFL Hall of Fame

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – Watch the moment Pro Football Hall of Fame President David Baker surprised Raiders legend Tom Flores with the news that Flores has been elected to the Hall of Fame. Video supplied by the Las Vegas Raiders.

Flores is one of only two people in NFL history who has won the Super Bowl as a player, assistant coach and head coach (Mike Ditka is the other). Flores won two Super Bowls (25 and 28) as head coach of the Oakland and Los Angeles Raiders.