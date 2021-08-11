“We need to change the culture” Special teams looks to be revamped for the Packers

This is a 2019 photo of Maurice Drayton of the Green Bay Packers NFL football team. This image reflects the Green Bay Packers active roster as of Monday, June 10, 2019 when this image was taken. (AP Photo)

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Special teams were a slight issue for the Packers last season. And by slight issue, I mean they gave up two touchdowns off of punts and one off of a kickoff. Matt LaFleur fired special teams coordinator Sean Mennega at the end of the 2020 season and special teams assistant coach Maurice Drayton was promoted to coordinator.

“We have to continue to get better, and continue to take baby steps, each day. If we get a little bit better each day, by the time the first preseason game hits, the second preseason game, third preseason game, opening game, we should be exactly where we need to be,” Drayton said.

Ty Summers says ST coach Drayton brings a different kind of energy and pushes the players to be better each and every day.



“That guy is wired. He’s never tired and if he is, he hides it really well.” #Packers — MK Burgess (@MK_Burgess) August 11, 2021

His players are already picking up on the added energy Drayton brings.

“With Mo, that dude is like, wired, all the time. Just intensity, wanting guys to be awake. I don’t know if he’s ever tired and if he is, he fakes it really good,” linebacker Ty Summers said.

His teammate Oren Burks echoed that statement.

“I think he’s just being accountable for what’s happened in the past and challenging us. For the guys that have struggled on special teams, me, Ty Summers, a couple other guys, he’s really challenged us to step up as players, leaders to really help bring guys along as we’re getting into this,” Burks said.

It’s not just challenging people to stand up as leaders, it’s changing a mindset.

“That’s something here that we can change the culture of, special teams can really make a difference in that third aspect of the game, it’s going to be really important for us to make that next step, to progress as a team in special teams. I take a lot of pride in that.”

The first preseason game for the Packers is Saturday, August 14 at 7 p.m. against the Texans at Lambeau Field.