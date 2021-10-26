‘Yea I call Packers fans racist’: Former TE lashes out in Twitter tirade

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Even though Martellus Bennett last played for the Green Bay Packers in 2017, he recently called out everyone from fans to the team doctor.

Bennett originally signed a three-year $21 million contract with the Packers back in 2017. He was coming off a season with the New England Patriots where he caught 55 passes for 701 yards and seven touchdowns. Not bad for a 29-year-old tight end right?

Well, things turned sour quickly as Bennett was released after seven games with the designation that he failed to disclose a medical condition. The Packers tried to recoup Bennett’s $6.3 million signing bonus, but an independent arbitrator turned the grievance down.

In the seven games for the Packers, Bennett caught 24 passes for 233 yards and zero touchdowns.

On Oct. 23, Bennett posted a long thread on Twitter saying he got hate mail and death threats from Packer fans, and even called team doctor, Dr. McKenzie, an expletive. He went on to say that fans were sending hate mail and death threats because he was protesting.

Bennett also referenced Head of Packers Security Doug Collins, saying that Collins told him Wisconsin wasn’t the place for protesting. He claims that the entire situation to get him out of Green Bay was tied to protesting.

Packers fans were sending hate mail and leaving death threats and other hateful messages on the team voicemail because I was protesting. It got so bad that Doug Collins the head of team security was worried something might happen to me in Wisconsin. — Martellus Bennett (@MartysaurusRex) October 23, 2021

Bennett said he was supposed to go on IR two weeks before he was cut. He also mentioned current Packers cornerback Kevin King. To see the full thread click here.

Back in 2008, Bennett was drafted in the second round (61st overall) by the Dallas Cowboys, He played collegiately at Texas A&M.

In his NFL career, he played for five teams and finished his career with 433 catches for 4,573 yards and 30 touchdowns. Bennett made the Pro Bowl once, in 2014.