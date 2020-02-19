NHL-worst Red Wings beat Canadiens 4-3, sweep season series

Montreal Canadiens goaltender Carey Price (31) deflects a shot as Detroit Red Wings left wing Tyler Bertuzzi (59) moves for the rebound during the second period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

DETROIT (AP) — Andreas Athanasiou scored his second goal with 5:15 remaining in regulation to cap Detroit’s three-goal third period and the Red Wings rallied to beat the Montreal Canadiens 4-3.

Detroit swept the season series against the Canadiens, earning four of its NHL-low 15 victories against them.

Red Wings goalie Jonathan Bernier did not give up a goal in the third period and finished with 19 saves.

Nate Thompson and Jeff Petry scored to give Montreal a 2-0 lead in the first period and Nick Suzuki’s goal put it ahead 3-1 after two periods.