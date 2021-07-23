Red Wings use their two first-round picks to up their roster

SECAUCUS, NEW JERSEY – OCTOBER 06: NHL commissioner Gary Bettman prepares for the first round of the 2020 National Hockey League Draft at the NHL Network Studio on October 06, 2020 in Secaucus, New Jersey. (Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty Images)

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJMN) – The Wings held two picks in the first round of the NHL Draft which was held virtual today. Their own pick at No. 6 and a pick they acquired through a trade with Dallas at No. 15.

The Wings kicked it off where they selected a big mobile defenseman from Sweden. 6-foot-4 Simon Edvinsson was selected at No. 6 and is said to be very good defensively and a strong guy with good reach. Edvisson split his 2020 and 2021 seasons in Sweden’s second-tier league and the Swedish Hockey League where he had five points in 14 games with the second-tier league (Vasteras IK) and one point in 10 games within the Swedish Hockey league (Frolunda). One of his teammates with Frolunda was Lucas Raymond, the Wing’s first-round section last year in 2020.

The Red Wings then traded their picks at No. 23, 48, and 138 to Dallas in exchange for the 15th pick overall where they selected Sebastian Cossa. Cossa is a 6-foot-6 goaltender, the second best behind Swede Jesper Wallstedt. Coming from Edmonton in the WHL last season, Cossa was 17-1-1 with a 1.57 goals-against average and a .941 save percentage.

The wings will continue to have a busy Saturday on the second day of the draft. They will pick at No. 38 in the second round, No. 70 in the third round, No. 102 and 128 in the fourth round, No. 134 in the fifth round, and No. 166 in the sixth round.