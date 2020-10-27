Detroit, Mich. (WJMN) – The Detroit Red Wings have re-signed left wing Tyler Bertuzzi to a one-year, $3.5M contract extension through arbitration. The Wings made the signing official Tuesday afternoon.
Bertuzzi is coming off a two-year deal worth 2.8 million dollars. During the stretch, he’s scored 21 goals in two straight seasons. He was one of the biggest remaining restricted free agents General Manager Steve Yzerman still had to sing back. The team is still working on bringing back Anthony Mantha another player the organization would love to see back in Detroit.
Latest Posts
- All in? Lions trade for DE Everson Griffin
- Bertuzzi back with Red Wings on one year deal
- No. 13 Michigan’s offense was ready for season opener
- Rodgers throws 4 TDs as Packers beat Texans 35-20
- Mike Santorelli Inducted into NMU Sports Hall of Fame