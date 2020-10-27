Bertuzzi back with Red Wings on one year deal

Chicago Blackhawks left wing Brandon Saad (20) tangles with Detroit Red Wings left wing Tyler Bertuzzi (59) during the second period of an NHL hockey game Friday, March 6, 2020, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Duane Burleson)

Detroit, Mich. (WJMN) – The Detroit Red Wings have re-signed left wing Tyler Bertuzzi to a one-year, $3.5M contract extension through arbitration. The Wings made the signing official Tuesday afternoon.

Bertuzzi is coming off a two-year deal worth 2.8 million dollars. During the stretch, he’s scored 21 goals in two straight seasons. He was one of the biggest remaining restricted free agents General Manager Steve Yzerman still had to sing back. The team is still working on bringing back Anthony Mantha another player the organization would love to see back in Detroit.

