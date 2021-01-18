Blue Jackets hold on, defeat Red Wings 3-2 for their 1st win

Detroit Red Wings goaltender Thomas Greiss (29) stops a Columbus Blue Jackets’ Seth Jones shot in the first period of an NHL hockey game Monday, Jan. 18, 2021, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

DETROIT (AP) — Alexandre Texier and Pierre-Luc Dubois scored 1:16 apart early in the third period to give the Columbus Blue Jackets a two-goal lead and they held on to beat the Detroit Red Wings 3-2. Oliver Bjorkstrand scored late in the second period and Joonas Korpisalo finished with 35 saves in the Blue Jackets’ first win of the season. Bobby Ryan scored twice for Detroit. and Thomas Greiss stopped 26 shots.

