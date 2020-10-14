Bobby Ryan shoots to revive career with rebuilding Red Wings

FILE – In this Feb. 14, 2019, file photo, Ottawa Senators right wing Bobby Ryan plays against the Detroit Red Wings in the first period of an NHL hockey game Thursday,, in Detroit. The rebuilding Red Wings agreed to a one-year deal with 33-year-old winger Bobby Ryan. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File)

DETROIT (AP) — Bobby Ryan was looking for a fresh start and a place to revive his career after it was stunted in part by alcohol issues. Ryan was sold on that happening with the Detroit Red Wings.

A long conversation with general manager Steve Yzerman sealed the deal.

Ryan agreed to a $1 million, one-year contract with the Red Wings on Friday.

The 33-year-old Ryan missed more than two months of last season after entering the NHL/NHLPA players assistance program in November, 2019.

Upon his return to practice in February, he shared his story publicly in hopes of inspiring others facing similar challenges.

