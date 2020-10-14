Bobby Ryan shoots to revive career with rebuilding Red Wings

DETROIT (AP) — Bobby Ryan was looking for a fresh start and a place to revive his career after it was stunted in part by alcohol issues. Ryan was sold on that happening with the Detroit Red Wings.
A long conversation with general manager Steve Yzerman sealed the deal.
Ryan agreed to a $1 million, one-year contract with the Red Wings on Friday.
The 33-year-old Ryan missed more than two months of last season after entering the NHL/NHLPA players assistance program in November, 2019.
Upon his return to practice in February, he shared his story publicly in hopes of inspiring others facing similar challenges.
