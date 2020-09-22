Dominik Shine takes a look back at Kraft Hockeyville USA 2019

CALUMET, Mich. (WJMN) — Former Northern Michigan Wildcat Dominik Shine departed straight for the pros after his final season in Marquette.

Dominik Shine made his professional debut in March 2017 and recently re-signed with the Detroit Red Wings AHL affiliate, the Grand Rapids Griffins.

Being apart of the Red Wings organization, Shine received the call that he will be joining to pre-season squad when they face off against the St. Louis Blues at Kraft Hockeyville USA 2019 in Calumet, Michigan.

“Anytime you get to wear a Red Wings jersey, especially being a kid from Detroit, it’s exciting and the hockey feel was really cool,” said Shine. “It was really just a great community event and I was really happy to be apart of it.”3

While attending Northern Michigan University, Shine, along with the rest of his Wildcat teammates, attended Kraft Hockeyville USA 2016 in Marquette and worked as ushers to help the community find their seats for their pre-season game with the Buffalo Sabres and the Carolina Hurricanes.

