Dylan Larkin named 37th captain in Red Wings history

Kyle McIllmurray

Posted: / Updated:

Detroit Red Wings center Dylan Larkin celebrates his goal against the Florida Panthers in the second period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

DETROIT, Mich. (WOOD) — A long-awaited move from the Detroit Red Wings has finally been made: The organization announced Wednesday morning that Michigan native Dylan Larkin will be the 37th captain in franchise history. 

Larkin, 24, has suited up for 389 games across five seasons for the Red Wings, posting 266 points in that span.

The 2014 first round selection spent his early years with the U.S. National Development Program before moving on to a short stint with the University of Michigan. After one season in Ann Arbor, the Waterford native joined the Grand Rapids Griffins briefly for a playoff appearance, before making the jump to the NHL level at just 19 years old. 

Larkin takes over after serving as alternate captain for the last two seasons. Detroit’s last captain, Henrik Zetterberg, stepped away from the NHL after the 2017-2018 regular season. The team’s captaincy has since been vacant. 

The Red Wings open up the 2020-2021 regular season Thursday against the Carolina Hurricanes at Little Caesars Arena. 

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc.

