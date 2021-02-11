Fabbro’s late goal lifts Predators over Red Wings, 3-2

NHL

by: JIM DIAMOND Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

Nashville Predators center Calle Jarnkrok (19) battles Detroit Red Wings right wing Bobby Ryan (54) in the third period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

  • Nashville Predators defenseman Jarred Tinordi (24) and Detroit Red Wings right wing Givani Smith (48) collide in the first period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
  • Detroit Red Wings right wing Anthony Mantha (39) and Nashville Predators center Colton Sissons (10) chase the puck in the first period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
  • Nashville Predators center Matt Duchene (95) scores a goal against Detroit Red Wings goaltender Thomas Greiss (29) in the second period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
  • Nashville Predators center Matt Duchene (95) is congratulated by Roman Josi (59) after Duchene scored a goal against the Detroit Red Wings in the second period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
  • Detroit Red Wings goaltender Thomas Greiss (29) blocks a shot against the Nashville Predators in the second period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
  • Nashville Predators center Matt Duchene (95) moves the puck ahead of Detroit Red Wings defenseman Marc Staal (18) in the second period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
  • Nashville Predators defenseman Dante Fabbro (57) is congratulated by Mark Borowiecki (90) after Fabbro scored the winning goal in the third period of an NHL hockey game against the Detroit Red Wings Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. The Predators won 3-2. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Dante Fabbro scored with 59.2 seconds remaining to give the Nashville Predators a 3-2 win over the struggling Detroit Red Wings. Ryan Ellis and Matt Duchene also scored and Pekka Rinne made 24 saves for Nashville, which snapped a three-game losing streak. Robby Fabbri and Marc Staal had the goals for Detroit, which has lost 10 of 11. As the clock dipped just below a minute in the third period, Fabbro sent a wrist shot from the right point through traffic that beat Detroit goalie Thomas Greiss on the stick side. Greiss finished with 20 saves.

