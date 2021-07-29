Former Husky Jujhar Khaira signs with Chicago Blackhawks

CHICAGO – Former Michigan Tech hockey player Jujhar Khaira signed a two-year contract with the Chicago Blackhawks the organization announced on Wednesday (July 28).

Khaira, 26, tallied 11 points (3 goals, 8 assists) and logged a career-high 151 hits in 40 regular-season games with the Edmonton Oilers during the 2020-21 season. He added a goal in four Stanley Cup Playoff games.

Khaira tallied six goals and 19 assists for 25 total points in his only season with the Huskies in 2012-13. He finished tied for fourth on the team in scoring and played in all 37 games. He was named WCHA Rookie of the Week on November 20 after leading Tech to a pair of overtime wins at Bemidji State with two goals and an assist.

After making his NHL debut on November 28, 2015, Khaira became the third player of Punjabi descent to play in the NHL, joining Robin Bawa and Manny Malholtra.

Drafted by the Oilers in the third round (63rd overall) of the 2012 NHL Draft, Khaira skated in 258 career games with Edmonton (2015-2021), notching 24 goals and 39 assists. He also played in eight playoff games. Khaira had career highs in games played (69), goals (11), points (21) and time on ice per game (12:42) with the Oilers during the 2017-18 campaign.

A native of Surrey, British Columbia, Khaira had a season-best 15 helpers during the 2018-19 season. Khaira has recorded 120 or more hits in each of the last four seasons. In 133 regular-season games with the Bakersfield Condors of the American Hockey League, Khaira scored 22 goals and had 35 assists. He added five points in 11 career Calder Cup Playoff contests.

