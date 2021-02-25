Gagner’s hat trick leads Red Wings past Predators 5-2

Nashville Predators center Mikael Granlund (64) scores on Detroit Red Wings goaltender Jonathan Bernier (45) in the first period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

Detroit Red Wings defenseman Jon Merrill (24) and Nashville Predators center Matt Duchene (95) battle for position in the first period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

Nashville Predators goaltender Pekka Rinne (35) stops the puck as Detroit Red Wings center Dylan Larkin (71) tries to play the rebound as Ben Harpur (17) defends in the second period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

Nashville Predators goaltender Pekka Rinne (35) stops a Detroit Red Wings shot in the second period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

Nashville Predators center Mikael Granlund (64) loses his edge as Detroit Red Wings right wing Bobby Ryan (54) defends in the second period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

Detroit Red Wings center Sam Gagner (89) celebrates his goal against the Nashville Predators in the second period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

Nashville Predators left wing Erik Haula (56) celebrates his goal against the Detroit Red Wings in the third period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)







DETROIT (AP) — Sam Gagner scored three goals, ending a 17-game drought that lasted nearly a year, and the Detroit Red Wings beat the Nashville Predators 5-2. Luke Glendening and Adam Erne also scored for Detroit, which set a season high for goals. Jonathan Bernier made 37 saves, improving to 11-5-0 in 18 career games against Nashville. Mikael Granlund and Erik Haula scored for the Predators. Gagner snapped a 2-all tie at 9:58 of the third period. He spun into the right circle and fired the puck, which banked off goaltender Pekka Rinne’s right skate and into the net.

