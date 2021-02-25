Gagner’s hat trick leads Red Wings past Predators 5-2
by: APPosted: / Updated:
LATEST SPORTS VIDEO
DETROIT (AP) — Sam Gagner scored three goals, ending a 17-game drought that lasted nearly a year, and the Detroit Red Wings beat the Nashville Predators 5-2. Luke Glendening and Adam Erne also scored for Detroit, which set a season high for goals. Jonathan Bernier made 37 saves, improving to 11-5-0 in 18 career games against Nashville. Mikael Granlund and Erik Haula scored for the Predators. Gagner snapped a 2-all tie at 9:58 of the third period. He spun into the right circle and fired the puck, which banked off goaltender Pekka Rinne’s right skate and into the net.
Latest Posts
- Michigan St beats No. 4 Ohio St 71-67, improves NCAA resume
- Gagner’s hat trick leads Red Wings past Predators 5-2
- Dickinson impresses as No. 3 Michigan routs No. 9 Iowa 79-57
- Men’s Basketball Announces Cancellation Of Purdue Northwest Series
- Sources: Michigan Attorney General to charge former Olympic coach with a crime