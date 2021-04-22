Newly acquired Jakub Vrana scores 4, Red Wings top Stars 7-3

DETROIT (AP) — Jakub Vrana scored four goals for the first time to help the Detroit Red Wings rout the Dallas Stars 7-3 and match their total number of wins from last season. Detroit picked up its 17th victory in its 49th game a year after winning 17 of 71 games in the previous pandemic-shortened season. The defending Western Conference champion Stars are vying with Nashville and Chicago to earn the Central Division’s fourth and final postseason berth. The teams will play a fourth straight game on Saturday night. Vrana was acquired from Washington for Anthony Mantha.

