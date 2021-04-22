Newly acquired Jakub Vrana scores 4, Red Wings top Stars 7-3

NHL

by: LARRY LAGE AP Hockey Writer

Posted: / Updated:
  • Detroit Red Wings defenseman Dennis Cholowski (21) protects the puck from Dallas Stars center Andrew Cogliano (11) in the first period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, April 22, 2021, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
  • Detroit Red Wings goaltender Thomas Greiss (29) stops a Dallas Stars' Esa Lindell (23) shot in the first period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, April 22, 2021, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
  • Dallas Stars' Mark Pysyk (13) flips the puck past Detroit Red Wings defenseman Danny DeKeyser (65) in the first period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, April 22, 2021, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
  • Dallas Stars center Jason Dickinson, left, and Detroit Red Wings defenseman Marc Staal, right, battle for the puck in the first period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, April 22, 2021, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
  • Detroit Red Wings forward Jakub Vrana shoots the puck for a goal during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Chicago Blackhawks, Thursday, April 15, 2021, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
  • Detroit Red Wings goaltender Thomas Greiss (29) is greeted by forward Jakub Vrana (15) after the third period of an NHL hockey game against the Chicago Blackhawks, Thursday, April 15, 2021, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

DETROIT (AP) — Jakub Vrana scored four goals for the first time to help the Detroit Red Wings rout the Dallas Stars 7-3 and match their total number of wins from last season. Detroit picked up its 17th victory in its 49th game a year after winning 17 of 71 games in the previous pandemic-shortened season. The defending Western Conference champion Stars are vying with Nashville and Chicago to earn the Central Division’s fourth and final postseason berth. The teams will play a fourth straight game on Saturday night. Vrana was acquired from Washington for Anthony Mantha.

Latest Posts

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Follow Us

WJMN Local 3

Trending Stories