No. 7 Michigan back on track after 87-63 rout of Maryland
by: NOAH TRISTER AP Sports WriterPosted: / Updated:
LATEST SPORTS VIDEO
ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Mike Smith made three early 3-pointers as No. 7 Michigan raced to a 17-3 lead, and the Wolverines had little difficulty beating Maryland 87-63. Michigan made its first five 3s in an opening flurry that put the Wolverines in immediate control. Michigan led 42-25 at halftime and stretched its advantage to as many as 25 points in the second. Isaiah Livers led Michigan with 20 points and Franz Wagner contributed 15. Smith had 11. Maryland was led by Donta Scott’s 13 points.
Latest Posts
- No. 7 Michigan back on track after 87-63 rout of Maryland
- Ryan makes Red Wings history in 3-2 OT win over Blue Jackets
- Sarah Thomas to be 1st female to officiate at Super Bowl
- AFC, NFC championship games feature early season rematches
- Former MTU Husky Mike Zuke named to the WCHA 1970’s All-Decade Team