Predators beat Red Wings 3-2, improve to 4-0 in shootouts

NHL

by: AP

Posted: / Updated:
  • Nashville Predators defenseman Roman Josi (59) protects the puck from Detroit Red Wings left wing Adam Erne (73) in the second period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, April 6, 2021, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
  • Nashville Predators defenseman Ben Harpur (17) and Detroit Red Wings right wing Anthony Mantha (39) chase a loose puck in the second period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, April 6, 2021, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
  • Nashville Predators center Mikael Granlund (64) scores on Detroit Red Wings goaltender Thomas Greiss (29) in the third period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, April 6, 2021, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
  • Nashville Predators center Mikael Granlund, right, celebrates his goal with Ryan Johansen in the third period of an NHL hockey game against the Detroit Red Wings, Tuesday, April 6, 2021, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
  • Nashville Predators center Ryan Johansen (92) scores a shootout goal against Detroit Red Wings goaltender Thomas Greiss (29) during an NHL hockey game Tuesday, April 6, 2021, in Detroit. Nashville won 3-2. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
  • Detroit Red Wings goaltender Thomas Greiss (29) stops a Nashville Predators defenseman Roman Josi (59) shot in overtime during an NHL hockey game Tuesday, April 6, 2021, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
  • Nashville Predators goaltender Juuse Saros (74) stops a Detroit Red Wings defenseman Troy Stecher (70) shot in overtime during an NHL hockey game Tuesday, April 6, 2021, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

DETROIT (AP) — Ryan Johansen and Roman Josi scored in the shootout to lift the Nashville Predators over the Detroit Red Wings 3-2 on Tuesday night.  The Predators improved to 4-0 in shootouts. Dylan Larkin and Filip Zadina failed to score in the first shootout of the season for the Red Wings. Adam Erne and Danny DeKeyser scored in regulation for Detroit. Thomas Greiss had 29 saves. Mikael Granlund and Luke Kunin scored for Nashville. Juuse Saros made 25 saves.

Latest Posts

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Follow Us

WJMN Local 3

Trending Stories