Predators beat Red Wings 3-2, improve to 4-0 in shootouts

DETROIT (AP) — Ryan Johansen and Roman Josi scored in the shootout to lift the Nashville Predators over the Detroit Red Wings 3-2 on Tuesday night. The Predators improved to 4-0 in shootouts. Dylan Larkin and Filip Zadina failed to score in the first shootout of the season for the Red Wings. Adam Erne and Danny DeKeyser scored in regulation for Detroit. Thomas Greiss had 29 saves. Mikael Granlund and Luke Kunin scored for Nashville. Juuse Saros made 25 saves.
